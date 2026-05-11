Amphenol Drops 12% in a Month: Should You Buy the Stock on the Dip?

Amphenol APH shares have dropped 12.3% in the past month, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 16.4%. The weakness reflects concerns over a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, rising geopolitical risks and elevated debt levels (total debt rose to about $18.7 billion at the end of Q1’26), following the acquisition of CommScope’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) business, and growing tax-related headwinds. Investors have also been wary of potential integration risks tied to the CCS deal, while intensifying competition in optical interconnect and AI data-center connectivity markets remains a key concern.



Despite these challenges, APH continues to benefit from accelerating AI infrastructure spending, supported by a diversified business model and an expanding portfolio strengthened through multiple acquisitions. The company exited first-quarter 2026 with record orders of $9.4 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.24x. Do these positives outweigh the risks, and does the recent pullback present a buying opportunity for investors? Let’s take a closer look.

Amphenol’s Strong Portfolio to Steer Off Competition

APH shares have lagged close competitors Broadcom AVGO and Coherent COHR year to date (YTD), but outperforms TE Connectivity TEL. While shares of TE Connectivity have declined 9.4%, Broadcom and Coherent returned 23.6% and 94.3%, respectively, YTD. In contrast, Amphenol shares have dropped 5.3%. The company’s expanding AI infrastructure portfolio and diversified business are expected to boost share price performance in 2026.

APH Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol has expanded its portfolio and market reach through targeted acquisitions across communications, medical and defense verticals. Plethora of acquisitions — Trexon, Rochester sensors, CIT, Lutze, CommScope’s Andrew business, LifeSync, Narda-MITEQ, XMA, Q Microwave, and others — have been driving Amphenol’s prospects. In fact, these acquisitions now allow Amphenol to offer high-speed copper, power interconnects, active and passive copper, active optics and fiber connectivity through CCS. On the first-quarter 2026earnings call management repeatedly emphasized that APH now has the “broadest range” of interconnect products across future AI architectures, and this creates a continued long-term growth opportunity.



Moreover, a diversified end-market bodes well for APH’s top-line growth prospects. IT datacom contributed 41% of sales in the first quarter of 2026, while industrial (20%), automotive (11%), defense (8%), commercial aerospace (4%), mobile devices (4%) and communications networks (12%) all contributed meaningfully to the quarterly revenues. This reduces APH’s reliance on any single end market as well as AI, as roughly 60% of sales came from non-IT datacom markets. Amphenol guided for another low teens sequential increase in Q2’26 for IT datacom as AI data center investments continue accelerating. Non-IT datacom markets like Defense and Industrial are now expected to grow high-single digit each for Q2’26.

Strong Liquidity to Boost APH’s Growth Trajectory

Amphenol generates solid cash flow, which allows management the opportunity to invest in product innovations, acquisitions and business development. As of March 31, 2026, Amphenol had $4.6 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, down from $11.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, mainly because cash and debt proceeds were used to fund the CCS acquisition.



The company also had no borrowings outstanding under either its revolving credit facility or commercial paper programs at quarter-end, giving APH additional liquidity flexibility. Total liquidity at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $7.6 billion.



Cash generation remains strong with operating cash flow of $1.1 billion in the first quarter (120% of net income) and free cash flow of $831 million (89% of net income). Amphenol expects strong cash flow generation to continue in 2026.

APH’s 2Q’26 Earnings Estimate Revision Shows Rising Trend

Amphenol expects second-quarter 2026 earnings between $1.14 and $1.16 per share, indicating growth between 41% and 43% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $8.1 billion and $8.2 billion, suggesting growth in the 43-45% range.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.15 per share, up 9.5% over the past 30 days and indicating 42% growth over the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $8.18 billion, suggesting 44.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

APH Shares are Trading at a Premium

Amphenol has a stretched valuation as suggested by a Value Score of D.



In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), APH is trading at 25.27X higher than the Zacks Electronics Connectors industry’s 25.27X and TE Connectivity’s 17.02X but lower than Coherent’s 46.46X and Broadcom’s 29.07X.

APH Stock’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Amphenol’s diversified end-market exposure, expanding interconnect portfolio and strong acquisition execution continue to support solid growth visibility. These factors justify a premium valuation despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and rising debt levels.



APH currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.