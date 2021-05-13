Amphenol Corporation's (NYSE:APH) CEO Will Probably Have Their Compensation Approved By Shareholders

The performance at Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has been quite strong recently and CEO Richard Norwitt has played a role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 19 May 2021. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Amphenol Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Amphenol Corporation has a market capitalization of US$40b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$8.0m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 8.9% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.3m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$11m. This suggests that Amphenol remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Richard Norwitt directly owns US$64m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 16% Other US$6.7m US$6.1m 84% Total Compensation US$8.0m US$7.4m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 28% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 72% of the pie. Amphenol pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Amphenol Corporation's Growth

Over the past three years, Amphenol Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 24% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 12% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Amphenol Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 50% over three years, Amphenol Corporation has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Amphenol that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

