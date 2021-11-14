Amphenol Corporation's (NYSE:APH) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 34.1x Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 18x and even P/E's lower than 10x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Amphenol as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NYSE:APH Price Based on Past Earnings November 14th 2021 free report on Amphenol

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Amphenol's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 26% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 95% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 9.4% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 12% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it concerning that Amphenol is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Amphenol's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

