Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) insiders who sold US$18m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$43b

By selling US$18m worth of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) stock at an average sell price of US$82.33 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 4.2% last week, the company's market value declined by US$1.9b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Amphenol Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Richard Norwitt, sold US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$82.33 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$72.73). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. Richard Norwitt was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:APH Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Amphenol

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Amphenol insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$252m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Amphenol Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Amphenol insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Amphenol and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

