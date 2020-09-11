Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that APH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.53, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APH was $104.53, representing a -7.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.25 and a 65.79% increase over the 52 week low of $63.05.

APH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Teradyne, Inc. (TER). APH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.59. Zacks Investment Research reports APH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.13%, compared to an industry average of -11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMM with an increase of 21.12% over the last 100 days. PXQ has the highest percent weighting of APH at 5.17%.

