Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2021

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of APH was $65, representing a -5.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.10 and a 102.11% increase over the 52 week low of $32.16.

APH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Teradyne, Inc. (TER). APH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports APH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.02%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFLQ)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFLQ with an increase of 30.85% over the last 100 days. PXQ has the highest percent weighting of APH at 5.08%.

