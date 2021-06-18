Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 21, 2021

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -42% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $67.39, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APH was $67.39, representing a -3.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.62 and a 45.57% increase over the 52 week low of $46.30.

APH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). APH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports APH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.39%, compared to an industry average of 21.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (APH)

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (APH)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (APH)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (APH)

Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares (APH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TECL with an increase of 15.54% over the last 100 days. PXQ has the highest percent weighting of APH at 4.84%.

