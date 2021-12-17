Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased APH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 37.93% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $83.55, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APH was $83.55, representing a -2.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.05 and a 42.63% increase over the 52 week low of $58.58.

APH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). APH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports APH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.08%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aph Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLLV with an increase of 5.16% over the last 100 days. PXQ has the highest percent weighting of APH at 5.16%.

