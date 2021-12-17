Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased APH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 37.93% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $83.55, the dividend yield is .96%.
The previous trading day's last sale of APH was $83.55, representing a -2.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.05 and a 42.63% increase over the 52 week low of $58.58.
APH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). APH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports APH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.08%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aph Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to APH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have APH as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)
- VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP)
- AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ)
- Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)
- Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FLLV with an increase of 5.16% over the last 100 days. PXQ has the highest percent weighting of APH at 5.16%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAPH
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021
- AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021