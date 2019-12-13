Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased APH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $108.02, the dividend yield is .93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APH was $108.02, representing a -0.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.23 and a 44.12% increase over the 52 week low of $74.95.

APH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Teradyne, Inc. (TER). APH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.81. Zacks Investment Research reports APH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.99%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

SPDR S&P Technology Hardware ETF (XTH)

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTH with an increase of 8.67% over the last 100 days. PXQ has the highest percent weighting of APH at 5.24%.

