Amphenol Corporation (APH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Amphenol Corporation (APH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased APH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $131.41, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APH was $131.41, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $135.68 and a 108.42% increase over the 52 week low of $63.05.

APH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Teradyne, Inc. (TER). APH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.79. Zacks Investment Research reports APH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.3%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOT with an increase of 18.23% over the last 100 days. PXQ has the highest percent weighting of APH at 4.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.