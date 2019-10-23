Amphenol Corp. Updates Full Year Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced, for 2019, the company now expects sales in the range of $8.035 billion to $8.075 billion, and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.65 to $3.67. This is compared to the prior guidance for sales in the range of $7.920 billion to $8.000 billion and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.56 to $3.60. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.58 on revenue of $7.96 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects: sales to be in the range of $1.960 billion to $2.000 billion; and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.89 to $0.91. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.91 on revenue of $2.01 billion.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $0.95 compared to $0.99 for the third quarter 2018. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.87, for the quarter.

Sales for the third quarter 2019 were $2.10 billion compared to $2.13 billion for the comparable 2018 period. Analysts expected revenue of $1.98 billion, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.