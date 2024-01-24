Amphenol Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $514.5 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $507.5 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $513.4 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $3.33 billion from $3.24 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $514.5 Mln. vs. $507.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $3.33 Bln vs. $3.24 Bln last year.

