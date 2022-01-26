Amphenol Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $465.0 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $357.0 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $437.4 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $3.03 billion from $2.43 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $465.0 Mln. vs. $357.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $3.03 Bln vs. $2.43 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 to $0.61 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.69 - $2.75 Bln

