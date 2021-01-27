Amphenol Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $357.0 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $318.7 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $352.9 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $2.43 billion from $2.15 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $352.9 Mln. vs. $301.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.02 -Revenue (Q4): $2.43 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 - $0.94 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.12 - $2.18 Bln

