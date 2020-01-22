Amphenol Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $318.7 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $338.1 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $301.9 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $2.15 billion from $2.22 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $301.9 Mln. vs. $325.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q4): $2.15 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year.

