Amphenol Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $472.5M, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $369.8M, or $0.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $465.0M or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $3.136 billion from $2.653 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $472.5M. vs. $369.8M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $3.136 Bln vs. $2.653 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 to $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.04 Bn to $3.10 Bn

