Amphenol Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $460.5 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $472.5 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $447.0 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $3.05 billion from $3.14 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $460.5 Mln. vs. $472.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q2): $3.05 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.040 - $3.100 Bln

