Amphenol Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $257.7 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $288.4 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $245.3 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $1.99 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $245.3 Mln. vs. $283.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $1.99 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.

