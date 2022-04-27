Amphenol Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $425.7 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $329.6 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $421.9 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.9% to $2.95 billion from $2.38 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $425.7 Mln. vs. $329.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.38 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $0.66 to $0.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.890 to $2.950 Bln

