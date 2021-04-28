Amphenol Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $329.6 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $242.1 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $327.0 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $2.37 billion from $1.86 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $327.0 Mln. vs. $217.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.37 Bln vs. $1.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 - $0.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.415 - $2.475 Bln

