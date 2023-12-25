Amphenol Corp. - Class A Shares Approach 52-Week High - Market Mover

Amphenol Corp. - Class A (APH) shares closed today at 0.2% below its 52 week high of $99.71, giving the company a market cap of $59B. The stock is currently up 31.3% year-to-date, up 31.9% over the past 12 months, and up 175.9% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.4%.

Trading Activity

Trading volume this week was 38.2% lower than the 20-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Information Technology industry sector , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -294.2%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -303.5%

The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 700.7% higher than the average peer.

