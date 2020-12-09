Amphenol Corp to acquire MTS Systems in $1.7 billion deal

Dec 9 (Reuters) - High-speed specialty cables maker Amphenol Corp APH.N said on Wednesday it will acquire testing and simulation services provider MTS Systems Corp MTSC.O for $58.50 per share in cash, or $1.7 billion, including debt and liabilities.

