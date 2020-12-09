US Markets
APH

Amphenol Corp to acquire MTS Systems in $1.7 billion deal

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/James Pomfret

High-speed specialty cables maker Amphenol Corp said on Wednesday it will acquire testing and simulation services provider MTS Systems Corp for $58.50 per share in cash, or $1.7 billion, including debt and liabilities.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - High-speed specialty cables maker Amphenol Corp APH.N said on Wednesday it will acquire testing and simulation services provider MTS Systems Corp MTSC.O for $58.50 per share in cash, or $1.7 billion, including debt and liabilities.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APH MTSC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular