Amphenol Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $604.4 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $513.9 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $632.8 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $4.038 billion from $3.199 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $604.4 Mln. vs. $513.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.038 Bln vs. $3.199 Bln last year.

