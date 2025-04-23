Amphenol Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $737.8 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $548.7 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $799.8 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 47.8% to $4.811 billion from $3.256 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 to $0.66 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.90-$5.00 Bln

