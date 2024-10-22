Amphenol call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Amphenol (APH) with 4,340 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 38.27%. Nov-24 72.5 calls and Nov-24 67.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.05. Earnings are expected on October 23rd.
