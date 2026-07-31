Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions: What's Ahead?

Amphenol’s APH acquisition strategy is strengthening its prospects by expanding product portfolio, addressable markets and customer relationships. The additions have broadened APH’s exposure across IT datacom, communications networks, industrial, defense and commercial aerospace markets, reducing dependence on any single application while creating cross-selling opportunities across customers, geographies and technologies. APH management considers its ability to identify, acquire and successfully integrate complementary businesses a core competitive advantage.



The acquisition of CommScope’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions business has significantly enhanced Amphenol’s position in AI infrastructure. CommScope added substantial fiber-optic capabilities to APH’s existing high-speed copper and power-interconnect portfolio, giving the company a broad range of connectivity solutions for current and next-generation data-center architectures. The acquired business is also benefiting from Amphenol’s established relationships across hyperscalers, system manufacturers and chip companies, supporting stronger penetration of AI-related optical applications.



CommScope is already producing stronger-than-expected financial benefits. Amphenol raised its 2026 sales expectation for the business to $4.6 billion from $4.1 billion and doubled its expected earnings accretion to 30 cents from 15 cents. The improvement reflects strong IT datacom demand, operating leverage and better execution across manufacturing, supplier management and operating expenses. CommScope’s operating margin exceeded 20% in the second quarter of 2026, including acquisition-related amortization, demonstrating meaningful progress in bringing the business closer to Amphenol’s profitability standards.



The acquisitions of Andrew and CommScope have also strengthened APH’s communications networks business. Their broader technology portfolio and global manufacturing presence have improved Amphenol’s ability to serve both network operators and equipment manufacturers as rising data traffic drives continued investment in wireless, broadband and network-upgrade projects.



Smaller acquisitions like El.Com add complex interconnect solutions and high-voltage cable assemblies for industrial, defense and commercial aerospace customers, while expanding APH’s value-added offerings in Europe. Wilder Technologies strengthens high-performance testing and measurement capabilities for high-speed IT datacom interconnect products. Together, these transactions enhance product content, support new design wins and position Amphenol to benefit from long-term investments in AI data centers, next-generation aircraft, defense systems and industrial electrification.

How Rivals Stack Up Against APH

Amphenol is increasingly challenged by rivals such as TE Connectivity TEL and Bel Fuse BELFB.



TE Connectivity is challenging Amphenol’s prospects by building a similarly broad portfolio across high-speed data, optical and power connectivity. The company’s strength in high-speed copper connectivity within the rack directly competes with Amphenol’s core AI interconnect offerings and could pressure APH’s content share as hyperscalers qualify multiple suppliers for next-generation architectures. TE Connectivity is also expanding into optical connectivity through its RAM Photonics acquisition. The transaction added fiber-attached unit capabilities and increased TEL’s exposure to scale-out and co-packaged-optics applications, where Amphenol strengthened its position through CommScope.



Bel Fuse presents a smaller but increasingly focused challenge in data solutions, power products and rugged connectivity. Bel Fuse’s Data Solutions revenues jumped 55% year over year to approximately $58 million in the second quarter of 2026, supported by high-performance computing program ramps, integrated connector modules and recent project wins. As these customer programs scale, Bel Fuse could capture incremental content in AI and cloud infrastructure applications that overlap with Amphenol’s high-speed and power interconnect portfolio. Bel Fuse is also sharpening its competitive position by prioritizing higher-growth, higher-margin products and allocating resources toward more attractive Data Solutions opportunities.

APH’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amphenol’s shares have surged 18.3% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 10.6%.

APH Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol shares are trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), APH is trading at 29.47X, higher than the sector’s 20.66.

APH Stock is Overvalued



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.95 per share, up 5.3% over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 48.2% jump year over year.

Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

APH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.