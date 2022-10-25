Amphenol Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.68, changing hands as high as $72.86 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APH's low point in its 52 week range is $61.67 per share, with $88.4499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.80. The APH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.