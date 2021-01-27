Amphenol Board Approves 2-for-1 Stock Split - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) said its board of directors has approved a 2-for-1 stock split to be paid in the form of a dividend to shareholders of record as of February 16, 2021. The company expects the additional shares will be distributed on March 4, 2021.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2021, Amphenol forecast sales in a range of $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion, representing 14 percent to 17 percent growth over 2020, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.90 to $0.94, representing 27 percent to 32 percent growth over 2020. On a post-split basis, this would represent adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.45 to $0.47.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter on revenues of $2.07 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Amphenol said it is not providing full-year sales and earnings per share outlook at this time due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

