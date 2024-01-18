Amphenol (APH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amphenol APH is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24.



It expects fourth-quarter 2023 earnings between 75 cents and 77 cents per share, indicating a decline between 1% and 4% year over year. Revenues are anticipated between $3.09 billion and $3.15 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.14 billion, indicating a decline of 2.99% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has increased by a penny to 77 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 1.28% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.97%.

Amphenol Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-eps-surprise | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

Amphenol’s diversified business model lowers the risks posed by the volatility of individual end markets and geographies.



Contributions from the acquisitions of Connor Manufacturing, Q Microwave, XMA Corporation, Control Measure Regulation Group, Integrated Cable Assembly Holdings, NPI Solutions, MTS Sensors, Halo, Positronic, El-Cab, Unlimited Services, Cablecon and Euromicron are expected to have aided its fourth-quarter results.



Moreover, acquisitions have expanded its high technology and value-added interconnect product offerings in the diversified industrial market.



However, weakness in the mobile device, mobile networks and IT end-markets is expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.



Amphenol has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +3.65% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Apple shares have gained 34.9% in the trailing 12-months. AAPL is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 1.



Fair Isaac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Fair Isaac shares have gained 97.2% in the past year. FICO is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 25.



Meta Platforms META has an Earnings ESP of +4.58% and has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Meta shares have gained 170.6% in the past year. META is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

