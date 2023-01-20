Amphenol (APH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amphenol APH is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, 2023.



Amphenol expects fourth-quarter 2022 earnings between 73 cents and 75 cents per share, indicating 4-7% year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated between $3.090 billion and $3.150 billion, indicating 2-4% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.13 billion, implying growth of 3.33% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 75 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 7.14% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.89%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

Amphenol’s diversified business model lowers the risks posed by the volatility of individual end markets and geographies.



Contributions from the acquisitions of Integrated Cable Assembly Holdings, NPI Solutions, MTS Sensors, Halo, Positronic, El-Cab, Unlimited Services, Cablecon and Euromicron are expected to aid its fourth-quarter results.



Amphenol’s strong position in the defense electronics market is driven by robust demand for interconnect and sensor products. This is expected to have driven top-line growth in the military end-market.



Amphenol is also expected to have benefited from strong sales of automotive applications for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.



Amphenol’s fourth-quarter 2022 top line is expected to have suffered from supply-chain disruptions, unfavorable forex and inflationary pressures.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Amphenol has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



International Business Machines IBM has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and has a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IBM shares have moved up 8.8% in the past year. IBM is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, 2023.



MSCI MSCI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank #2.



MSCI shares have declined 1% in the past year. MSCI is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, 2023.



SAP SAP has an Earnings ESP of +3.09% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



SAP shares have moved down 14.8% in the past year. SAP is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, 2023.



