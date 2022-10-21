Amphenol (APH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amphenol APH is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26.



Amphenol expects third-quarter 2022 earnings between 73 cents and 75 cents per share, indicating 12-15% year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated to be in the range of $3.040-$3.100 billion, indicating 8-10% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.08 billion, implying growth of 9.44% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has stayed at 75 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 15.38% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Our figure of 74 cents implies 14.4% year-over-year growth.



Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.02%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

Amphenol’s diversified business model lowers the risks posed by the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. Contributions from the acquisitions of NPI Solutions, MTS Sensors, Halo, Positronic, El-Cab, Unlimited Services, Cablecon and Euromicron are expected to aid its third-quarter results.



Military market sales are expected to have increased sequentially due to the addition of MTS sensors to the product offerings, as well as the strong demand for interconnect and sensor products.



However, commercial aerospace market revenues are expected to decline on a sequential basis but increase on a year-over-year basis. Strong demand for the interconnect and sensor technology is expected to have benefited top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Industrial end-market sales are expected to have witnessed steady growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Automotive sales are also expected to decline slightly on a sequential basis, due to supply chain constraints.



Amphenol’s third-quarter 2022 top line is expected to have suffered from supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, as well as lingering impacts of the pandemic.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Amphenol has an Earnings ESP of -0.48% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Perion Network PERI has an Earnings ESP of +10.58% and sports a Zacks Rank #1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Perion shares are down 3.1% year to date. PERI is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9.



ZoomInfo ZI has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #2.



ZoomInfo shares have declined 30% on a year-to-date basis. ZI is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Apple shares are down 19.2% year to date. AAPL is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 27.





Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



