Amphenol (APH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amphenol APH is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 27.



Amphenol expects second-quarter 2022 earnings between 66 cents and 68 cents per share, indicating 8% to 11% year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated to be $2.890-$2.950 billion, indicating 9-11% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.92 billion, implying growth of 10.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has stayed at 67 cents per share over the past 30 days, down by a penny over the same time period and suggesting 9.84% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.76%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

Amphenol’s diversified business model lowers the risks posed by volatility of individual end markets and geographies. Contributions from the acquisitions of MTS Sensors, Halo, Positronic, El-Cab, Unlimited Services, Cablecon and Euromicron are expected to have aided second-quarter results.



Military market sales are expected to have increased sequentially due to the addition of MTS sensors to the product offerings, as well as on strong demand for interconnect and sensor products.



Commercial air market revenues are expected to be moderate on a sequential basis but increase on a year-over-year basis. Strong demand for Interconnect and Sensor technology is expected to have benefited top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, industrial end-market sales are expected to have witnessed moderate growth sequentially in the to-be-reported quarter.



Automotive sales are also expected to decline slightly on a sequential basis due to supply chain constraints.



Amphenol’s second-quarter 2022 top line is expected to have suffered from supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, as well as lingering impacts of the pandemic.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Amphenol has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% but a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Aspen Technology AZPN has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aspen shares are up 18.6% year to date. AZPN is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8.



Fastly FSLY has an Earnings ESP of +8.40% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.



Fastly shares have declined 65.9% on a year-to-date basis. The company is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3.



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +6.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.



DigitalOcean shares are down 47.8% year to date. DOCN is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8.



