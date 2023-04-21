Amphenol (APH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Amphenol APH is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.



Amphenol expects first-quarter 2023 earnings between 65 cents and 67 cents per share, indicating 3% to flat year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated between $2.840 billion and $2.900 billion, indicating a 2-4% year-over-year decline.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, indicating a decline of 2.84% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has stayed at 66 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a 1.49% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.11%.



Amphenol Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-eps-surprise | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

Amphenol’s diversified business model lowers the risks posed by the volatility of individual end markets and geographies.



Contributions from the acquisitions of Control Measure Regulation Group, Integrated Cable Assembly Holdings, NPI Solutions, MTS Sensors, Halo, Positronic, El-Cab, Unlimited Services, Cablecon and Euromicron are expected to aid its first-quarter results.



The company’s strong position in the defense electronics market is driven by robust demand for interconnect and sensor products. This is expected to have driven top-line growth in the military end-market.



Amphenol is also expected to have benefited from strong sales of automotive applications for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.



Moreover, acquisitions have expanded its high technology and value-added interconnect product offering in the diversified industrial market.



However, the company’s first-quarter 2023 top line is expected to have suffered from supply-chain disruptions, unfavorable forex and inflationary pressures.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Amphenol has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Meta Platforms META has an Earnings ESP of +7.78% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Meta shares have gained 77.1% year to date. META is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.



NETGEAR NTGR has an Earnings ESP of +15.79% and a Zacks Rank #2.



NETGEAR shares have declined 4.6% year to date. NTGR is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.



Cloudflare NET has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Cloudflare shares have gained 38.1% year to date. NET is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27.





Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.