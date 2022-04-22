Amphenol (APH) to Report Q1 Earnings: Will It Deliver a Beat?

Amphenol APH is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27.



Amphenol expects first-quarter 2022 earnings between 59 cents and 61 cents per share, indicating 13% to 17% year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated to be $2.690-$2.750 billion, indicating 13-16% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.74 billion, implying growth of 15.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has stayed at 61 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting 17.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Amphenol’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.96%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

New Divisions

Amphenol created three new divisions, namely, Harsh Environment Solutions (“HES”), Communications Solutions (“CS”) and Interconnect and Sensor Systems (“ISS”), effective Jan 1, 2022.



HES, CS and ISS replace the company’s previous two reportable segments — Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cable Products and Solutions.

Factors to Consider

Amphenol’s diversified business model lowers the risks posed by volatility of individual-end markets and geographies. Contributions from the acquisitions of MTS Sensors, Halo, Positronic, El-Cab, Unlimited Services, Cablecon and Euromicron are expected to have aided first-quarter results.



Military market sales are expected to have increased sequentially due to the addition of MTS sensors to the product offerings, as well as on strong demand for interconnect and sensor products.



However, industrial end-market sales are expected to have witnessed moderate growthsequentially in the to-be-reported quarter. In the fourth quarter, the industrial market represented 25% of Amphenol’s sales and jumped 42% year over year.



Automotive sales are also expected to decline slightly on a sequential basis. However, broadband sales are expected to increase, driven by the addition of Halo’s portfolio.



Amphenol’s first-quarter 2022 top line is expected to have suffered from supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, as well as from lingering impacts of the pandemic.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Amphenol has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

