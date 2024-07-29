Is Amphenol (APH) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amphenol (APH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amphenol is one of 617 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, APH has returned 28.8% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 19.3%. This means that Amphenol is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, American Superconductor (AMSC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 128.4%.

Over the past three months, American Superconductor's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 64%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amphenol is a member of the Electronics - Connectors industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28% so far this year, so APH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, American Superconductor falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this industry has 29 stocks and is ranked #183. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amphenol and American Superconductor as they could maintain their solid performance.

