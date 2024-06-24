Is Amphenol (APH) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Amphenol (APH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amphenol is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, APH has returned 38.7% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 24.6%. This means that Amphenol is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alphabet (GOOGL). The stock is up 28.6% year-to-date.

In Alphabet's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.5% so far this year, meaning that APH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Alphabet, however, belongs to the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #87. The industry has moved +24.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Amphenol and Alphabet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

