Amphenol (APH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Amphenol APH reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 98 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7% but declined 6.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Net sales decreased 3.3% year over year to $2.15 billion, which was slightly better than the consensus mark of $2 billion. Unfavorable foreign exchange impacted sales by $14 million.



Quarter Details



The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily due to weakness in communications end markets, particularly the mobile devices and mobile networks markets.



Interconnect Products and Assemblies (95.4% of net sales) sales declined 3.3% from the year-ago quarter to $2.05 billion. Moreover, Cable Products and Solutions sales were $99.7 million, down 2.5% year over year.



Gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 31.6%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as a percentage of revenues, increased 40 bps to 11.6%.



Adjusted operating margin contracted 100 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20%.



Segment-wise, Interconnect Products and Assemblies operating margin shrank 80 bps to 22%, while Cable Products and Solutions operating margin contracted 190 bps to 10%.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



As of Dec 31, 2019, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $908.6 million, lower than $986.7 million as of Sep 30.



Cash flow from operations was $424 million compared with $412 million in the previous quarter.



During the quarter, the company repurchased 0.4 million shares for $43 million.



Guidance



For the first quarter of 2020, Amphenol projects sales between $1.960 billion and $2 billion.



Adjusted earnings are expected between 85 cents and 87 cents per share.



For 2020, Amphenol expects sales between $8.240 billion and $8.400 billion (flat to up 2% on a year-over-year basis).



Moreover, the company expects adjusted earnings of $3.76-$3.84 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1-3%.



