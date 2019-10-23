Amphenol (APH) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Amphenol APH reported third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by eight cents but declined 4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Net sales decreased 1.3% year over year to $2.10 billion, which was slightly better than the consensus mark of $1.99 billion. Unfavorable foreign exchange impacted sales by $24 million.



Quarter Details



The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily due to weakness in industrial, automotive and communications end markets.



Interconnect Products and Assemblies (95.2% of net sales) sales decreased 0.9% from the year-ago quarter to $2 billion. Moreover, Cable Products and Solutions sales were $99.8 million, down 9% year over year.



Gross margin contracted 80 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 31.5%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) as a percentage of revenues increased 40 bps to 11.8%.



Consolidated operating margin contracted 120 bps on a year-over-year basis to 19.7%.



Segment-wise, Interconnect Products and Assemblies operating margin shrank 100 bps to 21.7%, while Cable Products and Solutions operating margin contracted 290 bps to 10.2%.



Acquisitions



During the quarter, Amphenol bought China-based XGiga Communication Technology and U.K.-based Cablescan.



XGiga designs and manufactures active fiber optic interconnect components used primarily in communications infrastructure markets.



Cablescan designs and manufactures high-technology interconnect assemblies for military and commercial aerospace markets.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



As of Sep 30, 2019, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $986.7 million, lower than $997 million as of Jun 30, 2019.



Cash flow from operations was $412 million compared with $322 million in the previous quarter.



During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.7 million shares for $150 million.



Guidance



For the fourth quarter of 2019, Amphenol projects sales between $1.960 billion and $2 billion.



Adjusted earnings are expected between 89 cents and 91 cents per share.



For 2019, Amphenol expects sales between $8.035 billion and $8.075 billion, up from the previous guidance of $7.920-$8 billion. The latest guidance indicates a year-over-year sales decline of 2%.



Moreover, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $3.65-$3.67 per share, up from the previous guidance of $3.56-$3.60. The latest guidance indicates a decrease of 3% year over year.



