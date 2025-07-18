Amphenol (APH) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Amphenol (APH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 53.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.97 billion, increasing 37.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Amphenol metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' to reach $1.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +25.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will reach $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Communications Solutions' should arrive at $2.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +71.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will likely reach $224.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $203.30 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Communications Solutions' reaching $672.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $350.60 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions' will reach $317.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $259.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Amphenol have experienced a change of +9.1% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), APH is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

