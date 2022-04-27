Amphenol (APH) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Amphenol’s APH first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.84%. The figure increased 28.8% year over year.



Net sales increased 24.2% year over year to $2.95 billion and beat the consensus mark by 7.8%. Organically, net sales increased 17%.



The top line benefited from robust growth across all end markets and benefits from the acquisition program.



Amphenol shares were up 0.29% following the results. Shares are down 21.6% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s plunge of 23.2%.

Amphenol Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

Quarterly Details

Harsh Environment solutions (24.6% of net sales) sales were up 15.9% from the year-ago quarter to $727.6 million.



Communications Solutions (44.7% of net sales) sales were $1.32 billion, up 28.4% year over year.



Interconnect and Sensor Systems Solutions (30.6% of net sales) sales were $904.2 million, up 25.4% year over year.



Gross margin, on a GAAP basis, expanded 80 basis points (bps) year over year to 31.4%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as a percentage of revenues, increased 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11.4%.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 40 bps on a year-over-year basis to 20%.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2022, Amphenol had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.30 billion, higher than $1.24 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



Total debt was $4.93 billion as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with $4.80 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



During the quarter, the company purchased 2.1 million shares for $171 million. Amphenol also paid dividends of $87 million.

Guidance

Amphenol expects second-quarter 2022 earnings between 66 cents and 68 cents per share, indicating 8% to 11% year-over-year growth. Revenues are anticipated between $2.890 billion and $2.950 billion, indicating 9-11% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, implying 6.56% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $2.87 billion, suggesting 7.96% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Amphenol has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Camtek CAMT, CDW CDW and Fabrinet FN are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. All the three stocks has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CAMT shares are down 34.6% compared with sector’s decline of 23.3%. The company is set to report first-quarter 2022 on May 12, 2022.



CDW shares are down 20.3% year to date. The company is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4.



Fabrinet shares are down 18.4% year to date. FN is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 2.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.