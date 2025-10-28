Amphenol (APH) Price Target Increased by 18.85% to 145.20

The average one-year price target for Amphenol (NYSE:APH) has been revised to $145.20 / share. This is an increase of 18.85% from the prior estimate of $122.17 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $171.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.73% from the latest reported closing price of $137.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphenol. This is an increase of 175 owner(s) or 6.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APH is 0.57%, an increase of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 1,333,696K shares. The put/call ratio of APH is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,673K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,108K shares , representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 36.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,900K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,251K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 36.61% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 38,635K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,283K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 32.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,335K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,652K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 36.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,514K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,297K shares , representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 45.37% over the last quarter.

