Is Amphenol (APH) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amphenol (APH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amphenol is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 604 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that APH has returned about 98.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 25.1%. This means that Amphenol is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Datadog (DDOG) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.5%.

The consensus estimate for Datadog's current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amphenol is a member of the Electronics - Connectors industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 98.3% so far this year, meaning that APH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Datadog falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 168 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amphenol and Datadog as they could maintain their solid performance.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.