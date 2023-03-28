Markets
APH

Amphenol Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

March 28, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced the pricing of its offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026. The Notes will have an interest rate of 4.750% per annum. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 30, 2023.

Amphenol Corp. plans to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay borrowings under its U.S. commercial paper program and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to the company's effective shelf registration statement on file with the SEC.

