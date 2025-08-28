Amphenol and Molson Coors have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 28, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Amphenol APH as the Bull of the Day and Molson Coors TAP as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG, Domino’s Pizza DPZ and Starbucks SBUX.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Amphenol is riding two of the most powerful trends in today’s market: the rapid buildout of data centers and rising global defense spending. The company is a dominant force in AI/data center interconnects, commanding an estimated 33% market share, while also playing a foundational role in defense technology through its rugged interconnects and cabling systems that power mission-critical military platforms. This dual leadership has driven a wave of earnings estimate upgrades in recent months.

Investors have taken notice, as shares have surged over the last three months as confidence builds in Amphenol’s growth story. And with strong forecasts and long runways in both AI infrastructure and defense technology, the momentum looks poised to continue.

Below, I’ll break down the bullish catalysts supporting the stock, and finish with a look at a technical trading setup for those considering an entry.

Amphenol Shares Rally on Earnings Upgrades

Wall Street has grown increasingly bullish on Amphenol, with analysts unanimously raising their earnings forecasts across all timeframes. Over the last 60 days, estimates for the current quarter have climbed nearly 20%, while full-year projections are up 13.5%. These steady upgrades have propelled the stock to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, reflecting strong momentum in analyst sentiment.

The growth outlook is equally compelling. Sales are expected to jump 35.6% this quarter and surge 41.5% for the full year, driven by strength in both data center interconnects and defense technology. Looking further ahead, earnings are projected to compound at an impressive 20.6% annually over the next three to five years.

For a company already entrenched in economically critical industries, this blend of near-term acceleration and long-term consistency makes Amphenol one of the more attractive and underfollowed names among these industries.

Amphenol Stock on the Verge of a Breakout

As of this writing, shares of Amphenol are showing signs of breaking out from a bullish flag formation, a continuation pattern that often signals the resumption of a strong uptrend after a period of consolidation. For investors watching the stock, this setup is an encouraging sign that momentum may be building for the next leg higher.

The breakout zone sits around $110, a key resistance level that has now turned into support. As long as price action holds above this threshold, the technical picture points toward sustained upside. With rising earnings estimates, strong fundamental tailwinds, and broad investor interest, Amphenol’s chart is aligning with its fundamentals, creating an attractive window for traders and long-term investors alike.

Should Investors Buy Shares in Amphenol?

Amphenol’s story continues to strengthen. The company recently posted record Q2 2025 results, with revenue climbing 57% year-over-year to $5.7 billion, EPS surging 84% to $0.81, and free cash flow exceeding $1.1 billion. At the same time, Amphenol is expanding its footprint with bold moves, including the planned $1 billion acquisition of Trexon to deepen its defense portfolio and the $10.5 billion purchase of CommScope’s connectivity business to enhance its fiber-optic capabilities for AI data centers.

With its leadership in AI interconnects, expanding role in defense technology, Amphenol is uniquely positioned to benefit from two of the most powerful trends in the market today. Coupled with rising earnings estimates and strong technical momentum, the bullish case remains compelling. For investors looking for exposure to both AI infrastructure and defense spending, Amphenol stands out as one of the most attractive names in the industrial tech space.

One of the most surprising consumer trends in recent years has been the sharp decline in alcohol consumption, particularly among younger generations. Alcohol usage in America has dropped from 60% in 2023 to just 54% today, the lowest level recorded since tracking began in 1939.

Not surprisingly, beer volumes in the US have fallen steadily, with surveys showing a growing share of consumers cutting back on or eliminating alcohol altogether. This shift has created a difficult operating environment for legacy brewers like Molson Coors.

TAP shares have reflected those challenges, underperforming the market year-to-date as both earnings and sales growth expectations trend lower. While the stock now trades at a depressed valuation, the fundamental outlook remains negative. Until Molson Coors can reinvent its portfolio to align with shifting consumer preferences, or the alcohol consumption trend reverses, investors may be better off avoiding the name.

Earnings Downgrades Weigh on Molson Coors Stock

Wall Street sentiment on Molson Coors has turned decidedly negative, with analysts unanimously lowering earnings estimates across every timeframe. Over the past 60 days, current-quarter EPS estimates have been cut by 14.6%, while FY25 estimates are down 7.2%. This steady trend of downward revisions reflects growing concerns and gives the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating.

The topline outlook isn’t much better. Sales are expected to decline 3% this year, followed by a modest rebound of only 0.7% in 2026.

From a valuation standpoint, shares trade at just 9.1x forward earnings, which on the surface looks inexpensive. However, with earnings projected to grow only 5% annually over the next three to five years, TAP carries a PEG ratio of 1.82, signaling that the stock is not particularly cheap when adjusted for its sluggish growth profile. In other words, the “value” case for Molson Coors may be a mirage without a clear catalyst for revenue or earnings acceleration.

Should Investors Avoid Molson Coors Stock?

Despite its long legacy and dividend appeal, Molson Coors is struggling to navigate structural headwinds in beverage consumption. The recent analyst downgrades, poor consumer trends, and tepid growth forecasts suggest the company is in a prolonged transition, the kind that may take years to resolve.

Absent a meaningful strategy shift or reversal in consumer behavior, Molson Coors remains a name to avoid for the time being. There are stronger plays today with better growth trajectories and less structural risk.

Additional content:

Is Chipotle's Digital-Only Push a Long-Term Growth Engine?

Chipotle Mexican Grill has leaned heavily into digital ordering to sustain growth. In the latest quarter, digital accounted for 35.5% of sales, underscoring its central role in the company’s strategy. The question for investors is whether this digital-first approach can deliver lasting growth or if it risks plateauing.

Management continues to enhance its app experience, adding personalization features and gamified loyalty programs such as the Summer of Extras, which attracted 5 million participants and lifted engagement across frequency tiers. These efforts have helped drive sign-ups, with active loyalty members reaching about 20 million. More importantly, Chipotle is using digital not only as a sales channel but also as a customer retention engine, testing AI-driven tools to reengage lapsed users.

Still, challenges remain. Comparable sales dipped 4% in the second quarter, though momentum improved in June and July as promotions and menu innovation gained traction. With inflationary pressure and consumers trading down to lower-priced meals, the sustainability of digital-driven growth depends on Chipotle’s ability to balance value with engagement.

The long-term opportunity lies in integrating digital with operations. Initiatives like high-efficiency kitchen equipment and catering tests show that Chipotle views digital as more than an ordering platform; it is a gateway to higher throughput, new revenue streams and deeper loyalty. If executed well, digital could remain a durable growth engine. But with comps projected flat for 2025, investors will want to see whether these digital efforts can materially reaccelerate traffic in the year ahead.

Competitors Lean Into Digital Too

While Chipotle has carved out a leadership position in digital ordering, it is not alone in making technology central to the growth strategy. Domino’s Pizza, for instance, has long been considered a digital pioneer in foodservice. More than 80% of Domino’s U.S. sales come through digital channels, and its rewards program continues to drive engagement and order frequency. Domino’s focus on delivery, supported by digital infrastructure, sets a high benchmark for customer convenience.

Meanwhile, Starbucks has leveraged its mobile app and loyalty ecosystem to deepen customer relationships. The Starbucks Rewards program, with more than 30 million active members, remains a powerful tool for boosting traffic and transaction size. Starbucks’ personalized offers and digital-first ordering have proven sticky across demographics.

For Chipotle, these peers highlight both the opportunity and the pressure. To sustain the digital momentum, Chipotle must not only keep innovating but also ensure it does not fall behind rivals already excelling in the space.

CMG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Chipotle’s shares have lost 21.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 9.3%.

From a valuation standpoint, CMG trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.34X, up from the industry’s average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 8% and 17.6%, respectively.

Chipotle currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.