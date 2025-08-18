Amphenol To Acquire Trexon For Around $1 Bln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corporation (APH), a maker of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic products, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to acquire Trexon for around $1 billion in cash.

The acquisition, to be financed by cash on hand, is expected to be accretive to APH's earnings per share in the first year post close.

R. Adam Norwitt, CEO of Amphenol, said: "Trexon's unique portfolio of high-reliability cable assembly products will be highly complementary to our existing offerings in the defense market."

The transaction is anticipated to be closed in the fourth quarter.

Based in Boston, Trexon provides high-reliability interconnect and cable assemblies primarily for the defense market.

For fiscal 2025, Trexon is expected to post sales of $290 million with EBITDA margins of around 26%.

