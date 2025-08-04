Markets
APH

Amphenol To Acquire CommScope's Connectivity And Cable Solutions Business For $10.5 Bln In Cash

August 04, 2025 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced Monday a definitive agreement to acquire CommScope Holding Co.'s (COMM) Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) business for $10.5 billion in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

The transaction expands Amphenol's interconnect product capabilities in the fast-growing IT datacom market, particularly adding fiber optic interconnect products for artificial intelligence and other data center applications.

It also further diversifies Amphenol's broad portfolio of fiber optic and other interconnect product solutions in the communications networks and industrial markets.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to Amphenol's Diluted Earnings Per Share in the first full year after closing, excluding acquisition-related costs.

Amphenol intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and debt, and has obtained committed financing from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BNP Paribas and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. to fund the transaction.

The transaction, subject to the receipt of customary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions, is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APH
COMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.