Amphenol About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (APH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/22/21, Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 4/14/21. As a percentage of APH's recent stock price of $65.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APH's low point in its 52 week range is $58.58 per share, with $138.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.99.

In Thursday trading, Amphenol Corp. shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.