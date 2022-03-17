Amphenol About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (APH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/21/22, Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 4/13/22. As a percentage of APH's recent stock price of $74.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.07% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APH's low point in its 52 week range is $62.54 per share, with $88.4499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.02.

In Thursday trading, Amphenol Corp. shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

