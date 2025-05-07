AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICLS Earnings Results: $AMPH Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICLS ($AMPH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.74 per share, beating estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $170,530,000, missing estimates of $176,397,780 by $-5,867,780.

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICLS Insider Trading Activity

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICLS insiders have traded $AMPH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONG ZHOU (SENIOR EVP, PRODUCTION CENTER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,893 shares for an estimated $1,009,744 .

. RICHARD K PRINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $681,687 .

. WILLIAM J PETERS (CFO, EVP & TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,657 shares for an estimated $503,038 .

. YAKOB LIAWATIDEWI (EVP CORP ADMIN CENTER) sold 5,214 shares for an estimated $271,388

FLOYD F. PETERSEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $54,218.

AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICLS stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

