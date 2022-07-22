Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AMPH) investors will be pleased with their stellar 109% return over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. Long term Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 109% in five years. It's also up 14% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 6.5% in the last month.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 53% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:AMPH Earnings Per Share Growth July 22nd 2022

We know that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 77% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 16% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Amphastar Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals you should know about.

